Glasgow is surrounded by beautifully quaint and charming towns and villages. Whether you’re more at home on the coast or wandering around historical attractions, these places will appeal to you.
It’s no wonder that so many of the towns and villages are listed as the best places to live in the country, or in the case of Birdge of Allan- the best place to live in the country.
Keep reading and explore these 8 charming towns and villages to visit around Glasgow this autumn.
1. Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire
Home to the famous Roman baths, Bearsden is considered one of the best places to live in Scotland and is well worth a visit. Photo: Creative Commons
2. Erskine, Renfrewshire
Erskine has plenty of nature trails and interesting outdoor spaces to visit, including Boden Boo. Photo: Third Party
3. Bridge of Allan, Stirling
A beautiful little town near Stirling. It has plenty of independent shops and cafes to visit. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire
Mugdock Country Park is located in Milngavie and is perfect for those who are fans of the outdoors. | Maritxu22 / Adobe Stock