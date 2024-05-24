Chic Murray: 11 of the funniest jokes from the Greenock-born comedian

Chic Murray is a Scottish comic legend that entertained people with his wicked one-liners that were razor sharp.
The Greenock-born comedian who was brought into the world in 1919 is considered to be one of the founding fathers of stand-up comedy.
Murray was an inspiration for the likes of Billy Connolly and also made an appearance in much-loved Scottish film Gregory's Girl as he played a Scottish secondary school headmaster.
Here are some of his finest jokes and one-liners.
1. On simple people
"My father was a simple man; my mother was a simple woman; you see the result standing in front of you, a simpleton."
2. Chic Murray on cowboys
"I met this cowboy with a brown paper hat, paper waistcoat and paper trousers. He was wanted for rustling."
3. Chic Murray on cigarettes
"We were so poor; the ultimate luxury in our house at the time was ashtrays without advertisements."
4. Chic Murray on his wife
"After I told my wife that black underwear turned me on, she didn't wash my Y-fronts for a month."
