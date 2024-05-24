Chic Murray: 11 of the funniest jokes from the Greenock-born comedian

Chic Murray is a Scottish comic legend that entertained people with his wicked one-liners that were razor sharp.

The Greenock-born comedian who was brought into the world in 1919 is considered to be one of the founding fathers of stand-up comedy.

Murray was an inspiration for the likes of Billy Connolly and also made an appearance in much-loved Scottish film Gregory's Girl as he played a Scottish secondary school headmaster.

Here are some of his finest jokes and one-liners.

1 . On simple people "My father was a simple man; my mother was a simple woman; you see the result standing in front of you, a simpleton."

2 . Chic Murray on cowboys "I met this cowboy with a brown paper hat, paper waistcoat and paper trousers. He was wanted for rustling."

3 . Chic Murray on cigarettes "We were so poor; the ultimate luxury in our house at the time was ashtrays without advertisements."

4 . Chic Murray on his wife "After I told my wife that black underwear turned me on, she didn't wash my Y-fronts for a month."