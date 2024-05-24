Chic Murray: 11 of the funniest jokes from the Greenock-born comedian

Here are some of Chic Murray's funniest quips and one-liners

Chic Murray is a Scottish comic legend that entertained people with his wicked one-liners that were razor sharp.

The Greenock-born comedian who was brought into the world in 1919 is considered to be one of the founding fathers of stand-up comedy.

Murray was an inspiration for the likes of Billy Connolly and also made an appearance in much-loved Scottish film Gregory's Girl as he played a Scottish secondary school headmaster.

Here are some of his finest jokes and one-liners.

1. On simple people

2. Chic Murray on cowboys

3. Chic Murray on cigarettes

4. Chic Murray on his wife

