From Friday 17 May, City Sightseeing Glasgow will expand its offering to include a new yellow route. The tour company currently offers visitors and locals a chance to explore the city's attractions, culture and history on board its open top buses.

Its original red route tour operates all year round and covers the west and central areas of the city stopping at Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow Green, Clydeside Distillery, the Riverside Museum, Glasgow University and Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

The yellow route, which will depart from North Hanover Street near George Square, will stop at 19 locations taking in Tennent's Brewery, Barrowland, Celtic Park and Emirates Stadium, Tramway, Pollok Park, the Burrell Collection, House for an Art Lover, Ibrox and Glasgow Science Centre.

The new route will also provide access to the Southside’s Govan, and Strathbungo, the food and drink scene in Shawlands and Battlefield area as well as Hampden Stadium and the Scottish Football Museum. The yellow route will initially operate as a summer tour, running from May to September.

The tour lasts up to one hour and 30 minutes and will operate every 30 minutes from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week. With prices starting from £15 for adults and £8 for children.

For those wanting to enjoy both routes a range of combo tickets will be available, the red and yellow routes will connect at George Sq and North Hanover St, Merchant City, Barras, St Enoch, Oswald St for Central Station and Buchanan Bus Station.

In addition to launching its new yellow route, the company will introduce 10 new electric buses to its red route this summer. The move to go full electric will make the tour company one of the first in the world to deliver a full electric hop-on-hop-off service.

City Sightseeing Glasgow’s operations manager, Richy Graham, said: "We are delighted to launch our new yellow route and showcase a host of popular attractions and venues as well as some of the lesser known but equally fascinating parts of the city.

He added: "Our hop-on-hop-off tours are a great way to explore the city at your own pace. Whether you want to learn more about Glasgow’s industrial heritage, diverse culture, music scene, sports venues or art collections, there is something for everyone on our tour. We look forward to welcoming visitors on board our new yellow route this summer."

The yellow tour commentary is being created by Sabrina Allison, managing director at Discover Glasgow. In her role of unlocking the hidden gems of the city, Sabrina said: "The East End, Southside and Govan have so much to offer to round out the heart and history of Glasgow, it's a perfect time for this new tour. After gathering stories from interesting people around Glasgow and digging under the surface, I'm excited to share this new picture of Glasgow with locals and visitors alike on the new yellow tour”

Stewart McDonald MP for Glasgow South said; ““I am thrilled to welcome the introduction of the new Glasgow City Sightseeing yellow bus route, set to traverse the vibrant Southside this summer.

“This exciting addition promises not only to showcase the rich tapestry of attractions in the area but also to provide convenient access to cultural landmarks such as Pollok Park, the renowned Burrell Collection, and the historic sites of Strathbungo, Shawlands, and Battlefield.

“Furthermore, with the inclusion of Hampden Stadium, football enthusiasts and tourists alike will have the opportunity to delve into the sporting heritage of our beloved city.

“This initiative not only enhances the visitor experience but also fosters local pride and economic growth.

“I eagerly anticipate the commencement of this summer tour, fostering greater connectivity and celebration of the Southside.”

Gerry McCann, Customer Experience Manager at Glasgow Science Centre, said: "We are delighted City Sightseeing Glasgow has extended its tour network to include many of the city's amazing southside attractions. Glasgow Science Centre has lots to offer tourists and day trippers, from hundreds of hands-on exhibits and fascinating planetarium shows to biodiverse outdoor spaces and the unique Glasgow Tower and we hope the tour will encourage lots of new visitors to hop off at our stop this summer."

Andy Kerr from the Scottish Football Museum said, “We are pleased the Southside finally has a route that lets people see some of Glasgow’s best-kept secrets, and we are only a few stops away on the train from the new yellow route. We look forward to welcoming the world to the Southside and to Hampden Park.”

Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions at Glasgow Life, added: “As the lead for Tourism and Events for the city, Glasgow Life congratulates City Sightseeing for creating access to the fabulous venues and neighbourhoods of the Southside and East End with the new Yellow route.”

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with City Sightseeing Glasgow this summer to welcome visitors to Celtic Park, Scotland’s biggest and best football stadium”.

“The Celtic story is a famous one - a club formed in the heart of the East End of Glasgow which has delivered success after success, with the finest moment of course when Celtic became the first club in Britain to win the greatest prize of all, the European Cup.”

“It is great news that the new route will allow many more visitors to see this story for themselves, to be part of our matches, our stadium tours, to dine at the stadium or to shop at Celtic Park - to really experience one of world football’s truly iconic clubs.”

“We look forward to welcoming more and more guests to Celtic Park.”

A spokesperson for Rangers, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new yellow route’s stop at Ibrox. Fans and visitors alike will now have the opportunity to conveniently explore Ibrox Stadium, home to the famous Rangers Football Club. Learn about the club’s achievements and rich 151-year history.