Originally built as Glasgow’s City Parish Hall, the building has stood as a silent witness to over a century of civic life, community gatherings, and historic milestones. Its architectural grandeur—featuring vaulted ceilings, intricate stonework, and stately proportions—tells the story of a city rich in character. Now, after years of dormancy, the space has been restored and reimagined it for a new generation of memories.

The Grade A listed building has been transformed into a show-stopping venue for weddings, celebrations, corporate events and dining experiences. Highlights include soaring ceilings, a dramatic glass-roofed courtyard, and a city centre location just off George Square.

Craig Munro, General Manager of AC by Marriott Glasgow, shared his excitement about the launch: “Welcoming guests into The Collector’s Hall for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget. As General Manager of The Collector's Hall and AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, I’ve had the privilege of watching this extraordinary building evolve—from a forgotten parish hall into one of the city’s most exclusive destinations for weddings, events, and conferences.

With over 240 beautifully designed rooms, including heritage suites overlooking George Square, we’re offering something truly unique: a fully integrated venue experience in the very heart of Glasgow.”

Photos: Paul Campbell

1 . The Collector's Hall Jennifer Williamson, Deputy General Manager of AC by Marriott Glasgow, highlighted the collaborative journey behind the transformation: “The journey to creating The Collector’s Hall has been nothing short of inspiring. From the earliest planning stages to the final touches, it has taken a full team effort. Our hotel staff and operational teams have all contributed to transforming this remarkable space into something Glasgow can be truly proud of." | The Collector's Hall

2 . The Collector's Hall "As Deputy General Manager, I’m especially proud of what this venue offers to the city’s business community. The Collector’s Hall is not just visually impressive—it’s purpose-built for impactful conferences, product launches, awards ceremonies, and corporate dinners.” | The Collector's Hall

3 . The Collectors Hall The Collectors Hall now offers a versatile space accommodating 120 seated guests and 200 standing. Designed to host a diverse range of events – including weddings, charity galas, exhibitions, product launches, and private dining experiences – it is already taking bookings for the festive season. | The Collectors Hall