The comedians were in Glasgow city centre to perform their shortest sets ever in rooftop bar VEGA's very own disco lift. Guests enjoyed a preview of VEGA's comedy festival special cocktail 'Punchline' - a Bacardi Coconut, Crème De Casis, Fresh Lime and Orange Juice delight topped with Glasgow International Comedy Festival's signature gummy smiley faces - available now at VEGA until 31st March.

VEGA celebrated the funniest city in the world with the special comedy pop up marking one week to go until Glasgow International Comedy Festival officially kicks off on 13th March, with the best of the fest taking to VEGA for one night only.

The Festival runs until 31st March, with international acts joining the very best comedians from across the UK and Scotland from Frank Skinner to Susie McCabe, Ed Gamble, Frankie Boyle, Caroline Rhea and more. 555 shows are set to take place as part of GICF, with a variety of shows on offer including traditional stand up, musical comedy, improv, theatre and live podcasts.