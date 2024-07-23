Comedians of Glasgow: 17 comedians who were born and raised in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:39 BST

These are some of the finest comedians which Glasgow has produced and where they grew up.

Glasgow is known for its great sense of humour with the city having produced some of the finest Scottish comedians of all time.

You only have to look to Billy Connolly who was a trailblazer, making a name for Glasgow and sharing our patter with the entire world - at one point being one of the most popular comedians on earth.

Everyone has a tale to tell, and many comedians are proud to speak about their neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some referring to their upbringing in their humour.

Here are 17 comedians who were born and raised in different Glasgow neighbourhoods

1. Brian Limond

Before comedy success as Limmy, Brian Limond was a pupil at Shawlands Academy before going on to study multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University. Photo: John Devlin

2. Janey Godley

Janey Godley was brought up in Shettleston and is best-known for her stand-up career and TV appearances. Photo: John Devlin

3. Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly was born in Anderston but moved to Partick and Drumchapel. The Big Yin is a legend in comedy, music, and art. | TSPL

4. Ford Kiernan

Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School. | Contributed

