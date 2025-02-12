Craig Hill talks to us ahead of his show at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival

Craig Hill grew up in East Kilbride before becoming a hairdresser in Glasgow, then moving to Edinburgh to study drama. After working in the box office at the Gilded Balloon he was inspired to try stand-up comedy. 25 years later he is a regular feature at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe, alongside television work and comedy tours.

He arrived into The Social Hub hotel talking about how he has always wanted to write his food and drink recommendations for places he’s found after decades on tour in city’s all over the world. A frequent commuter between Glasgow and Edinburgh, he tells us about Kaffeteria beside Queen Street Station. They had someone there who made the best egg mayonaise sandwich he’d ever had, but he discovered the chef has moved back to Lyon. He has the address of where he works now in case he’s ever passing.

We talked about starting off in comedy in Glasgow clubs and the city as a place to tell some stories, “you’ll know your funny if people laugh, they aren’t just going to laugh for the sake of it”, he says.

This latest show brings in “more singing” and is a continuation of Craig’s energetic shows sharing observations in his own voice, something he’s been able to do in a variety of settings but which hits harder in familiar territory at Oran Mor.

An unfiltered and hilarious evening with the high-octane kilted pleasure that is Craig as he brings his latest show to Oran Mor. Stand-up comedy, dancing and everything you ever thought, but never said out loud.

Known for his cheeky, irreverent and uproarious live comedy, Craig’s tours are firmly established as a laugh-out-loud night out. He has performed all over Europe, Australia - including the Sydney Opera House - around Scotland and UK, and even a season of shows off-Broadway in New York.

Craig’s been twice nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award and his adrenaline-rush packed shows are popular for a good reason

Friday 14th and Saturday 15th March

Show times from 7:30pm