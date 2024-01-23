Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A literary powerhouse with 20 million worldwide book sales to her name, Val McDermid will be the highlight of this exclusive gathering.

Book enthusiasts and fans of McDermid's work are urged to secure their spots quickly, as only 90 tickets will be available and these highly sought-after tickets will be released on Eventbrite from 7pm on Thursday, January 25. Bookface Sip & Swap events have gained immense popularity, consistently selling out each month. With a membership spanning 48 countries and 3500 avid readers, Bookface has become a global literary community that transcends borders.

The events, open to both members and non-members alike, provide a unique blend of engaging discussions, a sustainable book swap, and exclusive Q&A sessions with accomplished authors.

Guests at the Glasgow event are encouraged to bring 2-4 books of any genre in good condition for an informal swap which sees guests choosing from several hundred titles of every genre. In addition to the stimulating literary discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Val McDermid, purchase her books on the day, and even have them personally signed by the author.

The event kicks off at 1:30 pm and concludes at 4:30 pm, where you can immerse oneself in the world of Val McDermid's gripping storytelling and takes place at August House on Mitchell Street in the heart of the city. Previous Bookface Sip & Swap events have featured an impressive line-up of authors, including John Niven, Nikki May, Alan Parks, Sam Baker, Susannah Constantine, Doug Allan, Karen Campbell, Graeme Armstrong, and Billy Sloan. Val McDermid joins this esteemed list, promising attendees an unforgettable afternoon.