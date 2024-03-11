Crufts 2024: 12 brilliant photos of the dogs in the competition as Best In Show winner is announced

Thousands of dog lovers have attended the show which is the largest of it's kind

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:12 GMT

The Best in Show award was presented at Crufts 2024 last night with Australian shepherd Viking taking the top prize in Birmingham.

Seven finalists competed to win the big prize, with the winners of the Gundog, Working, Pastoral, Terrier, Hound, Utility and Toy dogs categories competing to be crowned the Best in Show by the Crufts head judge. Miss A E Ingram.

Here are 12 of the very best photos from this year's event in Birmingham.

Viking (Ch Brighttouch Drift The Line Through Dialynne), an Australian Shepherd, aged three, co-owned by Melanie Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley from Solihull, Birmingham wins Best in Show during Crufts 2024.

1. Viking

The Jack Russell, "Zen" with handler Hiroshi Tsuyuki poses for photographs at the trophy presentation after coming runner-up in the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts dog show.

2. Zen

The Leonberger, "Neville" competes in the ring during the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

3. Neville

The French Bulldog, "Elton" competes in the ring during the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts.

4. Elton

