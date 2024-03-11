The Best in Show award was presented at Crufts 2024 last night with Australian shepherd Viking taking the top prize in Birmingham.

Seven finalists competed to win the big prize, with the winners of the Gundog, Working, Pastoral, Terrier, Hound, Utility and Toy dogs categories competing to be crowned the Best in Show by the Crufts head judge. Miss A E Ingram.

Here are 12 of the very best photos from this year's event in Birmingham.

1 . Viking Viking (Ch Brighttouch Drift The Line Through Dialynne), an Australian Shepherd, aged three, co-owned by Melanie Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley from Solihull, Birmingham wins Best in Show during Crufts 2024.

2 . Zen The Jack Russell, "Zen" with handler Hiroshi Tsuyuki poses for photographs at the trophy presentation after coming runner-up in the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts dog show.

3 . Neville The Leonberger, "Neville" competes in the ring during the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

4 . Elton The French Bulldog, "Elton" competes in the ring during the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts.