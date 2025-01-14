David Hayman to return to Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre in Death of a Salesman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman explodes onto the stage in this fresh new production led by acclaimed actor David Hayman.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman takes you on a thrilling journey through the final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles and pitting a father’s expectations against his son’s realities. Clinging to the belief that charm and ambition are the keys to success, Willy’s world unravels as he faces the truth about his life and legacy. This powerful and moving story explores the sacrifices people make in pursuit of the ‘American Dream’. Heartbreaking and thought-provoking, it’s a timeless tale of ambition, family, and the price of chasing success.

David Hayman is a renowned actor and director, best known for his acclaimed performances in Sid and Nancy, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Trial & Retribution and Dad’s Army. Speaking about the production, David Hayman said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Death of a Salesman to theatres across the UK. This play is a true masterpiece—raw, timeless, and deeply moving. Willy Loman’s story is one that resonates with so many people, and it’s a real treat to step into such an iconic role. I’m thrilled to share this incredible production with audiences and bring Arthur Miller’s powerful vision to life on stage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Pulitzer Prize and multi award-winning classic play is directed by Andy Arnold, one of the most important figures to have emerged in Scottish theatre in the last 40 years. Formally Artistic Director of the Tron Theatre, Arnold’s work is acclaimed for its boldness and creativity. Known for his unique ability to breathe new life into classic texts and champion innovative new works, Arnold’s direction promises a fresh and compelling take on Arthur Miller’s timeless masterpiece.

Supplied

Andy Arnold said: “Death of a Salesman is one of the greatest plays ever written, and it’s a privilege to bring it to life with such a brilliant cast lead by David Hayman. Arthur Miller’s exploration of family relationships and shattered dreams is as powerful and relevant today as it was when first performed.”

Death of a Salesman will be on at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre between Wednesday 5 March 2025 - Sunday 9 March 2025. Tickets for the show are available to book here.