David Hayman is one of Scotland’s best loved actors that has been a permanent fixture on our screens for almost 50 years.
He will be returning to the stage at The Pavilion theatre in March to star in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman which follows a thrilling journey through the final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles and pitting a father’s expectations against his son’s realities. Clinging to the belief that charm and ambition are the keys to success, Willy’s world unravels as he faces the truth about his life and legacy.
Speaking about the production, David Hayman said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Death of a Salesman to theatres across the UK. This play is a true masterpiece—raw, timeless, and deeply moving. Willy Loman’s story is one that resonates with so many people, and it’s a real treat to step into such an iconic role. I’m thrilled to share this incredible production with audiences and bring Arthur Miller’s powerful vision to life on stage."
We sat down to speak to David about his best of Glasgow.
1. Partick Duck Club
Partick Duck Club on Hyndland Street is David Hayman's favourite Glasgow restaurant. Speaking about it, he said: "Just because their brunches are brilliant. My wife and I try and go at weekends for a breakfast on a Saturday or Sunday when we go down to the market in Partick. Great little restaurant." | Partick Duck Club
2. The Lismore
David Hayman's favourite Glasgow pub is The Lismore on Dumbarton Road. Speaking about the pub, Hayman said: "Again in Partick, just across the road from the Duck Club." | The Lismore
3. Ca d'Oro Building
David Hayman chose the Ca d'Oro Building at the corner of Union Street and Gordon Street as his favourite Glasgow building. It was designed by Scottish architect John Honeyman who took inspiration from the Ca’ d’Oro in Venice. | Marshall Real Estate
4. Partick
David Hayman chose Partick as his favourite neighbourhood in Glasgow. "It's still a thriving working class part of the city which I love. Maryhill has been kinda gutted a bit and Govan is on the way up. Partick's always been there and its been vibrant. Part of my family live there and we used to come from Drumchapel to go shopping there. Partick has always been dear to my heart. Its got a vibrancy and real energy." | Glasgowist
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.