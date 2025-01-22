4 . Partick

David Hayman chose Partick as his favourite neighbourhood in Glasgow. "It's still a thriving working class part of the city which I love. Maryhill has been kinda gutted a bit and Govan is on the way up. Partick's always been there and its been vibrant. Part of my family live there and we used to come from Drumchapel to go shopping there. Partick has always been dear to my heart. Its got a vibrancy and real energy." | Glasgowist