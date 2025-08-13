Partick is one of the city’s coolest neighbourhoods. Chock full of great places to eat and drink - there’s nothing better than spending your day stopping off into bars along Dumbarton Road.
Partick as an area has managed to develop into an area that can offer top quality without compromising on the things that made it great in the first place. There still feels like there is a community feel in the area.
So take a look at our guide to spending a day in Partick and what you should be eating and doing while you’re there.
1. Breakfast at...
Celino’s Partick. Celino's lives many lives throughout the day from breakfast to deli to trattoria and pizzeria. But it's open from 7am most mornings and is the perfect way to start your day - offering up a great breakfast selection until 12 noon. The Scoobie Snack is a particular highlight. 235 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6AB | Celino’s Partick
2. Visit...
Hamilton Crescent Cricket Ground. It might look like a fairly normal cricket ground, but Hamilton Crescent is probably one of the city's most important spaces. It was here in 1872 that Scotland took on England in the world's first international football match. These days you can still catch a few overs if the cricket is on. Photo: John Devlin
3. Lunch at...
West Side Tavern. This dive bar inspired spot at Kelvinhall subway station is well known for their handcrafted pizzas. One of the city's best examples of great food in a great setting. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6XE | West Side Tavern
4. Something sweet at...
Lily Bakes Cakes. It is hard to miss this sweet and cake shop on Hyndland Street. Pick up a coffee or tea to accompany your absolute slab of cake or delicious pastry. 31 Hyndland St, Glasgow G11 5QF | Supplied