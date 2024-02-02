Derry Girls star announces engagement to Glasgow DJ
The pair took to social media to announced the news having been in a relationship for a few years
It has been revealed that Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson got secretly engaged last year to Glasgow DJ Hector Barbour who is known to many as Denis Sulta.
During an interview with Metal Magazine, Sulta told them that his best memory of 2023 was "the day I proposed to my fiancé Saoirse."
Saoirse is best known for playing Erin in the hit Channel 4 series is yet to post anything on her main social media account yet apart from sharing a picture from the interview. The announcement comes ahead of the Glaswegian DJ's latest release World of Flies with him having established himself as one of the most prolific dance music artists from the ever-fertile Glasgow scene.
The pair have been in a relationship since at least 2021, as they went public in September of that year as Saoirse posted photos with the Glaswegian to her social media around that time.