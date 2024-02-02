Derry Girls star announces engagement to Glasgow DJ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been revealed that Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson got secretly engaged last year to Glasgow DJ Hector Barbour who is known to many as Denis Sulta.

During an interview with Metal Magazine, Sulta told them that his best memory of 2023 was "the day I proposed to my fiancé Saoirse."

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saoirse is best known for playing Erin in the hit Channel 4 series is yet to post anything on her main social media account yet apart from sharing a picture from the interview. The announcement comes ahead of the Glaswegian DJ's latest release World of Flies with him having established himself as one of the most prolific dance music artists from the ever-fertile Glasgow scene.