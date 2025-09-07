Do you recognise these 35 Glasgow celebrities when they were young

Declan McConville
Published 7th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST

Here are old photographs showing some of Glasgow’s best known famous faces in their younger days.

Glasgow has produced some of Scotland’s most famous faces from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment.

Today we’ve went back through the archives and picked out some pictures of famous Glaswegians back in their younger days to see if our audience would know who they are at first glance.

Here are 35 pictures of Glasgow famous faces when they were young.

Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days.

1. Clare Grogan

Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days.

Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) in June 2003.

2. Franz Ferdinand

Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) in June 2003.

A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom.

3. David Hayman

A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom.

An early photograph taken of East Kilbride band Aztec Camera.

4. Aztec Camera

An early photograph taken of East Kilbride band Aztec Camera.

