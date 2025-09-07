Do you recognise these 35 Glasgow celebrities when they were young

Glasgow has produced some of Scotland’s most famous faces from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment.
Today we’ve went back through the archives and picked out some pictures of famous Glaswegians back in their younger days to see if our audience would know who they are at first glance.
Here are 35 pictures of Glasgow famous faces when they were young.
1. Clare Grogan
Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.
2. Franz Ferdinand
Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) in June 2003. | Getty Images
3. David Hayman
A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom. | IMDB
4. Aztec Camera
An early photograph taken of East Kilbride band Aztec Camera. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.