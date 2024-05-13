Dogs Trust Glasgow can be a very busy place at times as they can have up to 60 dogs to look after before finding them a new home.
The centre in Mount Vernon welcomes all types of dogs to their rehoming site throughout the year with hundreds passing through before they find new owners.
They currently have 35 dogs at their centre and to get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new furry friend.
After you’ve adopted a dog, the team will keep in touch to check up on you both, as well as offering any advice or support to improve the experience for everyone.
Have a look through our gallery at the loving and adorable dogs which are ready to find a new home in Glasgow.
1. Atlas
Atlas is quite happy to potter about or climb onto your lap for a cuddle and is a friendly and inquisitive little guy. He was found as a stray so there is very little information about his background.
2. Micky
Micky is a marvellous wee Pomeranian who loves dogs and going for his daily walks. The 10-year-old does unfortunately have a medical condition which the Dogs Trust vet can explain more about.
3. Bear
Bear is a seven-year-old Yorkie who is looking for a home that has previously owned a rescue dog. He would be suited to a patient family who will be able to show him care and affection. When he was younger, he had an unfortunate incident in the groomers which has led to him being worried by grooming and receiving veterinary attention. To keep him safe, he will need to wear a muzzle when he is at the vets or groomers.
4. Milo
Milo is a happy hound who is looking for a very active family who love hiking and long walks. He will need training from his new family as he struggles to be left alone at home.
