3 . Bear

Bear is a seven-year-old Yorkie who is looking for a home that has previously owned a rescue dog. He would be suited to a patient family who will be able to show him care and affection. When he was younger, he had an unfortunate incident in the groomers which has led to him being worried by grooming and receiving veterinary attention. To keep him safe, he will need to wear a muzzle when he is at the vets or groomers.