Glasgow Doors Open Day 2025: 8 best Glasgow city centre buildings to visit during Doors Open Day

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:51 BST

These are just some of the Glasgow city centre buildings taking part in Doors Open Day 2025.

Doors Open Day Festival is a fascinating opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes at some of Glasgow city centre’s most interesting buildings. A whole host of premises around the city centre will open their doors giving exceptional access to the public.

Scotland’s largest free heritage and community festival returns from 18 – 21 September 2025.

Some will also offer up guided tours, allowing you to hear and see the history of the city as told by its buildings - a number of which have undergone extensive renovation to ensure their legacy.

So keep reading to discover 8 Glasgow city centre buildings to visit during Doors Open Day 2025.

1. The Tenement House

The Tenement House is a fascinating opportunity to step back in time and learn about how Glaswegians lived in the early 20th century. Once home to Agnes Toward, it's a perfectly preserved time capsule. | Tenement House

2. The Briggait

The Briggait is undergoing some fascinating changes in recent years. This beautifully restored 19th century building is a must visit during Glasgow Doors Open Days. | Vin Vivant - Natural Wine Festival

3. Glasgow Police Museum

Glasgow Police Museum gives a glimpse into the story of the first Police force in Britain. This award-winning museum tells the force's history between 1800 and 1975. | Glasgow Police Museum

4. Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre

Sharmanka is one of the city's more unique attractions - shows put on using an extensive collection of kinetic (moving) sculptures assembled from found objects, beautiful scrap and exquisitely hand carved characters. | Contributed Photo: Sharmanka is one of the city's more unique attractions - shows put on using an extensive collection of kinetic (moving) sculptures assembled from found objects, beautiful scrap and exquisitely hand carved characters.

