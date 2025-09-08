Doors Open Day Festival is a fascinating opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes at some of Glasgow city centre’s most interesting buildings. A whole host of premises around the city centre will open their doors giving exceptional access to the public.
Scotland’s largest free heritage and community festival returns from 18 – 21 September 2025.
Some will also offer up guided tours, allowing you to hear and see the history of the city as told by its buildings - a number of which have undergone extensive renovation to ensure their legacy.
So keep reading to discover 8 Glasgow city centre buildings to visit during Doors Open Day 2025.
1. The Tenement House
The Tenement House is a fascinating opportunity to step back in time and learn about how Glaswegians lived in the early 20th century. Once home to Agnes Toward, it's a perfectly preserved time capsule. | Tenement House
2. The Briggait
The Briggait is undergoing some fascinating changes in recent years. This beautifully restored 19th century building is a must visit during Glasgow Doors Open Days. | Vin Vivant - Natural Wine Festival
3. Glasgow Police Museum
Glasgow Police Museum gives a glimpse into the story of the first Police force in Britain. This award-winning museum tells the force's history between 1800 and 1975. | Glasgow Police Museum
4. Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre
Sharmanka is one of the city's more unique attractions - shows put on using an extensive collection of kinetic (moving) sculptures assembled from found objects, beautiful scrap and exquisitely hand carved characters. | Contributed Photo: Sharmanka is one of the city's more unique attractions - shows put on using an extensive collection of kinetic (moving) sculptures assembled from found objects, beautiful scrap and exquisitely hand carved characters.