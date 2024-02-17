Scottish actor Dougray Scott recently explored Scotland's pivotal role in shaping the modern game of football and exported it around the world in BBC's 'Bringing Football Home'.
He began his journey at Hampden Park before visiting locations in Glasgow and across the UK which helped explain the role which Scotland and in particular Glasgow's Queen's Park Football Club had in shaping the game that we know and love today.
From Busby-born Thomas Donohoe who helped arrange Brazil's first organised football match to Alexander Watson Hutton from the Gorbals who is known as the 'the father of Argentinian football', here is the story of how Scotland, Queen's Park and Glasgow shaped modern football.
1. Hampden Park
Dougray Scott began his journey at Hampden Park as he set out on an adventure to acknowledge the role which Scots played in the origins of football.
2. West of Scotland Cricket Club
After leaving Hampden, Dougray Scott headed to Partick to visit the West of Scotland Cricket Club where the first international between Scotland and England took place in 1872. Speaking about the importance of the match, he said: "It's difficult to overstate just how an important moment this was to become the most important sporting and social phenomenon the world has ever seen."
3. Hampden Bowling Club
Only a stone's throw away from the current National Stadium is Hampden Bowling Club which sites on the site of the first Hampden Park. Speaking about the significance of the bowling club, Scott says: "On this very spot right here was the world's first purpose-built football ground. The Scots were revolutionaries on the pitch, and this location would revolutionise the way we watch football, too." Since then, the template for every football ground built follows the first Hampden template.
4. Cathkin Park
One of the other locations which Scott visits is Cathkin Park. Speaking about the park, Scott said: "Before it moved to its current location in 1903, the National Stadium was located half a mile away, here at Cathkin Park." When Queen's Park decided to build the world's biggest football ground in 1903, it meant that Glasgow had the three biggest football grounds in the world.