3 . Hampden Bowling Club

Only a stone's throw away from the current National Stadium is Hampden Bowling Club which sites on the site of the first Hampden Park. Speaking about the significance of the bowling club, Scott says: "On this very spot right here was the world's first purpose-built football ground. The Scots were revolutionaries on the pitch, and this location would revolutionise the way we watch football, too." Since then, the template for every football ground built follows the first Hampden template.