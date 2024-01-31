Drumchapel bingo player wins £50k jackpot at Great Western Retail Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 has got off to an amazing start for the lucky player who scooped the jackpot on Friday January,19 on the National Bingo Game.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is known to be a regular customer who enjoys playing with family and friends at the bingo venue on Great Western Retail Park. The fabulous £50k jackpot is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and shouts ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Gary Fraser was the caller on the night and described what happened saying: “I heard someone claim and realised it was on the 16th number. I knew that meant that they’d won the national jackpot and I started to shake, I was so excited! I announced that we had a £50,000 winner in the house and the whole club erupted!

“I’ve worked here for four years and I can honestly say that the atmosphere is always amazing but that has to be the best moment – I love making people happy.”

Gary described the customer as shocked but buzzing and said that the win hasn’t stopped them coming back every week.

And it seems Glaswegians have been enjoying a winning streak. Last year Glasgow was crowned Mecca’s highest winning city both online and in club with Glaswegian players netting a whopping £36.97m between them.

