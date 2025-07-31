Edinburgh Fringe: 6 Glasgow shows you need to catch at this year's Fringe festival

Christopher MacArthur-Boyd has a new hour of stand-up. | Supplied

Here are six of the best stand-up shows by Glasgow’s comedians at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Edinburgh will once again welcome the world to its renowned festivals, with comedians, artists and tourists coming from across the world to take part in the arts festival. However, some of those performing will be from a little closer to home. We’ve picked out six unmissable comics at this year’s Fringe festival.

From Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award winners to first time performers, Glasgow will once again make it’s mark on the festival.

Here are six acts you should be checking out this year.

Kim Blythe on stage | GICF

Kim Blythe: Cowboy

19:30 - 1 hour - Other Yin at Gilded Balloon Patter House

How is it described? “Kim Blythe is a cowboy – not the rugged, western kind but more like a questionable tradesman. Unsure and thriving after selling out the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Kim brings her second show Cowboy to the Fringe as she tries to make sense of it all. If you feel like you're constantly winging it through life, then Cowboy is the show for you! If you don't feel like that, it's still a great show I promise.”

Rosco Mcclelland: How Could Hell Be Any Worse?

20:05 - 1 hour - CabVol 1 at Monkey Barrel Comedy

How is it described?: “The winner of the 2025 Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, Rosco McClelland brings his brand new show for 2025. Twice nominated for Best Newcomer at the Scottish Comedy Awards, McClelland is rapidly becoming one of comedy's brightest stars. His previous show was hailed as one of the best-reviewed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd: Howling at the Moon

Various Times - 1 hour - Monkey Barrel 1 and Monkey Barrel 3

How is it described?: “A new hour of nocturnal stand-up about grappling with notions of neurodiversity, sexuality and lunacy.”

Stephen Buchanan: Cold Meat

16:20 - 1 hour - Monkey Barrel 2

How is it described?: “Award-winning comedian (BBC New Comedy Award and Scottish Comedian of the Year) Stephen Buchanan returns to the Fringe with his new show about advertising, branding and ham.”

This is Susie McCabe’s biggest ever Fringe show. | Assembly

Susie McCabe: Best Behaviour

20:35 - 1 hour - Gordon Aikman Theatre at Assembly George Square

How is it described?: “The Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award winner Susie McCabe is back! Following her sold-out shows Femme Fatality and Merchant of Menace, this year she is on her Best Behaviour.”

Zara Gladman is… Aileen: Cameron’s Gap Year Fundraiser

Various times - 1 hour - Hive 1 and Hive 2

How is it described? “Ageing millennial Zara Gladman and her alter-egos – including everyone’s favourite Glasgow West end mum Aileen – take centre stage for a worthy cause: to raise funds for Aileen’s son’s gap year. Expect silliness, song and a healthy dose of drama in this debut Fringe hour from one of the UK’s most-talked about comics.”

