Elaine C Smith joins Hoolie in the Hydro’s Billy Connolly celebrations

Beloved Scottish actress and comedian Elaine C Smith has been announced as the latest star to join the line up for Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin, taking place at the OVO Hydro on Saturday 13 December 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showbiz royalty and an undisputed queen of Glasgow, Elaine C. Smith will make a special appearance at Scotland’s biggest night of homegrown music, Hoolie in the Hydro, as the event shares its love letter to the friendliest and funniest city in the world.

The spectacular event, staged at the close of Glasgow’s 850th birthday year, will showcase the best in Scottish traditional and contemporary folk music and honour Glasgow’s most famous son Sir Billy Connolly, marking 60 years since the formation of his iconic folk band, The Humblebums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine C. Smith joins another famous Glasgow face on the bill – Still Game star Gavin Mitchell, aka Bobby the Barman, who was announced as part of the bill at the weekend, and organiser Gary Innes has even more well-known faces up his sleeve to reveal.

Hoolie in the Hydro

Elaine C Smith is one of Scotland’s most prolific performers, with 40 years working in radio, television, film and theatre under her belt. Best loved for her iconic portrayals of Mary Nesbitt in Rab. C Nesbitt and Christine in Two Doors Down, and a celebrated figure within Glasgow's pantomime scene, Elaine was awarded the Freedom of the City of Glasgow – the city’s highest honour – to mark Glasgow 850 earlier this year.

Elaine C. Smith said: “I’m delighted to be involved in such a fab event and this celebration of Billy Connolly – a true star, and icon in mine and so many people’s lives. That’s why I’m high-tailing it to the Hoolie after two shows at the King’s Panto to be part of it. I’m sure Billy will appreciate this wonderful celebration!”

Hoolie in the Hydro organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes said: "Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin is our love letter to Glasgow and this year’s event is going to be a party for the ages. This incredible city has always been at the heart of Scotland’s music scene – it is overflowing with charm, creativity, and an unbeatable sense of humour. To have a true Glaswegian treasure like Elaine C. Smith grace the Hoolie stage will be a moment to remember, I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it! No one belongs to Glasgow quite like Sir Billy Connolly or Elaine C Smith, and this night will be nothing short of legendary – a salute to the Big Yin, and a full blown celebration of Glasgow itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Billy was deeply rooted in the Glasgow folk scene during the 1960s, regularly playing sessions in the Scotia Bar and releasing music as one half of the Humblebums. His folk roots and beloved banjo have remained close to his heart throughout his remarkable career spanning stages, screens and award ceremonies worldwide.

Oban High School Pipe Band will also get the incredible opportunity to perform at the world’s biggest ceilidh, having already joined Gary at the famous Carnegie Hall this year for Hoolie in New York earlier this year. The youngsters are set to create a spine-tingling moment on stage that is set to bring the house down this December.

Gary added: “The next generation of talent is also an important part of the night so I’m particularly pleased to have the Oban High School Pipe Band with us – they were so good at Hoolie in New York earlier in the year, I just had to have them play on home soil with us!”

The evening will showcase the very best of Scotland's vibrant folk and traditional music scene, with previously announced acts such as Elephant Sessions, Trail West, Mànran and Beluga Lagoon set to have the OVO Hydro in a spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its fourth year, Hoolie in the Hydro was born out of an ambition to bring Scotland’s own music to its biggest stage, and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most exciting events on the live music calendar.