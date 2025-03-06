Elaine C Smith talked to GlasgowWorld about her life and career as she is presented with the Freedom of the City.

Actress and comedy star Elaine C Smith will be granted the Freedom of the City of Glasgow as part of the city's 850th birthday celebrations, during a civic reception tomorrow. She is sitting in the Lord Provost’s dining room at City Chambers and says she has found the award “overwhelming” but is looking forward to being joined by her family for the occasion.

Elaine said: ”As a newly minted Freeman of Glasgow, I must say, it's quite the honour. But let's be clear, while I may be a 'Freeman' by title, I am, and always will be, a freewoman at heart.”

Elaine has a prolific career spanning more than 40 years in radio, television, film, and theatre. She is best known for her roles, portraying strong female characters, in television comedy series such as City Lights, Naked Video, as Mary Nesbitt in Rab C Nesbitt and her award-winning role as Christine in Two Doors Down.

We sat down to look back over her career and talk about her life in Glasgow. You can watch the full interview above or on the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel.

What’s your idea of a day out in Glasgow, how do you spend your time?

Not that people aren't lovely, but if you're wanting to go out and just have a quiet time and a quiet drink, gone are the days of being able to have a drink and get steaming and fall about the pub because somebody now would be taking a selfie of that and sending it to the likes of you saying, look at the states she was in.

So it does make you more sort of private about the places that you'll go to. My husband and I, we'll go to the Everyman cinema, we'll go up to Finnieston, maybe go to Crabshakk or up Byres Road, up that way. Although we live in East End, it depends. Depends what we're going to do. Glasgow's got so many different pockets of places to go.

What are your favourite areas in Glasgow?

The East End has a real special place in my heart, I had my kids there. It's great seeing what's happened to Dennistoun and I suppose some people don't like as much gentrification that's happened there, but it's great to see it thriving.

I love going, I go to Florresters, I always get my flowers, I know the girls in there. I go in to those sort of stalwart places. If I'm getting alterations done, I get them done up that way. I like the fact, the East End, and particularly Duke Street in that area, has held onto what it is, but there are other areas I love going over to. I've got pals on the Southside and going over to cafes and shops, I’ve relatives over there in Pollokshields. But also, I like going up the West End. I think once you get to know Glasgow, and you've been here for so long, you feel part of all those areas through memories, I certainly do.

Do you have memories of bars or restaurants that you associate with your idea of Glasgow hospitality?

I'm not particularly a pub person. My husband would be better than that in pubs, but certainly when I started out and I was at drama school there was the Ivanhoe Hotel

And that was right next to the Royal Academy and the Ivanhoe was where all the actors and all the musicians went. The Tron had that atmosphere in the bar, and it's been a real shame over the last few years, that was a real centre for actors and various drunkards to go to. But there are fantastic pubs. I do love lots of ones in the East End. I probably would go in - my daughter worked in The Palais bar in Dennistoun for a while, so I would go in there for certain events - but there would come a certain point in the evening when I'd think “time to go home”.

Now, there are great restaurants in the centre. I love going to The Ivy, a great one for my sisters or my pals, and just a lovely atmosphere in there. It feels very easy and safe. But I've gone along with lots of Glasgow hospitality. The best I suppose would be - my sisters always call it the Watery Shoe. The Waterloo, which is a gay bar and Christy McMurdy has fantastic karaoke in there, and they also have some of the cheapest cocktails you'll ever have in your life. So if people were here for a night out, end up in that place. It is wild, but you'd get a very warm Glasgow welcome.

What are your favourite Glasgow buildings?

In 1975 when I started at drama school, walking by here [City Chambers] to get to the Athenaeum. All the buildings were black, it was before all the sandblasting now. So Glasgow a very dark city, I never knew what this building was, and then people would say the City Chambers, and I'd be like, “what happens there?”

Then there’s the Royal Infirmary, and the Cathedral is quite stunning just as a piece of architecture. But I think in the town it would be the Athenaeum [original home of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama]. It's now a beautiful Thai restaurant. But I walk through the doors and I'm immediately back 1975, “oh, that's the toilet where I was greeting over some broken heart”. That all comes flooding back to me. So that's a special place.