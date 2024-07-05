Euro 2024: 6 of the best pubs in Glasgow to watch all the Euro 2024 action live

It’s now just over a week until the winner of Euro 2024 will be decided and although Scotland are no longer in the tournament, there is still plenty of big games to go.

There are a few standout quarter final ties with it likely to get even more interesting when we reach the semi final stage with several big countries still competing for the big prize.

Here are some of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow to catch all the action.

1 . The Horse Shoe The Horse Shoe is a great city centre spot to enjoy the football in with reasonably priced drinks. If you want to carry the night on after the football is finished, you can head upstairs for some karaoke! 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE. | N/A

2 . Bag O’ Nails For those not willing to venture into the city centre, this late-night West End venues offers locally sourced pub fare and live entertainment in rustic surroundings. 165 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AA. | Bag O’ Nails

3 . Coopers If you are out and about in the West End, Cooper’s on Great Western Road have no shortage of space or televisions to catch the action on. 499 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN. | Coopers