Euro 2024: 6 of the best pubs in Glasgow to watch all the Euro 2024 action live

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST

These are some of the best pubs to catch all the Euro 2024 action in Glasgow

It’s now just over a week until the winner of Euro 2024 will be decided and although Scotland are no longer in the tournament, there is still plenty of big games to go.

There are a few standout quarter final ties with it likely to get even more interesting when we reach the semi final stage with several big countries still competing for the big prize.

Here are some of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow to catch all the action.

1. The Horse Shoe

2. Bag O’ Nails

3. Coopers

4. Sweeney's on the Park

