Everything you need to know ahead of Michael McIntyre at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow

Michael McIntyre will be performing three nights in Glasgow in mid-May at the OVO Hydro.

Comedian Michael McIntyre is back on stage with his new show MAGNIFICENT! which he is bringing to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for three nights.

McIntyre hasn’t been on tour for five years meaning that his return to stand-up comedy is not to be missed.

When is Michael McIntyre appearing in Glasgow?

Michael McIntyre is set to perform in Glasgow on Friday 17 May, Saturday 18 May and Sunday 19 May 2024 at the OVO Hydro.

What time are doors open for Michael McIntyre in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6.30pm on all three nights of Michael McIntyre in Glasgow.

What time will the show begin?

With doors opening at 6.30pm on all three nights, the event will begin at 8pm on all nights and is set to finish at 10pm.

Are there still tickets available to see Michael McIntyre in Glasgow?