The high-tech golf driving range and party venue features a sports bar and restaurant.

Topgolf opened their flagship Scottish venue in Glasgow two years ago and have established an enthusiastic following since then. The company, which has venues across the world, offers a range of golf games, food and drink, and entertainment.

What’s the story?

Topgolf is not just aimed at golfers who know their handicaps and own their own clubs - it’s supposed to be fun for everyone, regardless of their skillset. The venue in Rutherglen, close to the motorway and a 15 minute drive from Glasgow city centre, attracts a mix of groups from the party night crowd at night to families trying the range for the first time and experienced golfers looking to improve their drive.

There’s a full suite of interactive golf games available, using the latest technology - including micro-chipped balls and data to track where every shot goes. You aim at a variety of targets that punctuate the range and let rip with your swing. The younger members of our party took a few practice swings to get started but were soon aiming at targets and scoring points on the electronic scoreboard - a seven year old was the eventual winner of our second match as the game we were playing rewarded consistency as well as driving distance and other metrics. The adults will just have to come back and practice their swing.

GlasgowWorld

There are different games for different experience levels - someone who is more advanced might try out approach shots at famous courses which are programmed into the system, while beginners might have a go at the Angry Birds game, using golf balls to smash down virtual structures. Each game has 20 balls per player, with a group of six taking around one hour to play.

The Sure Thing

Topgolf have unveiling of a brand-new golf club: The Sure Thing. Created to make the game significantly easier and more enjoyable, The Sure Thing is available for use exclusively at Topgolf venues around the world.

“The world needs more play in it and The Sure Thing offers a chance for all players to have fun at Topgolf, regardless of skill level,” said Michael Angelides, Senior Director of International Marketing at Topgolf.

The Sure Thing has been designed in collaboration with Callaway and made for the everyday, “just want to feel the thrill of hitting a golf ball” player. The Sure Thing is equipped with features that basically guarantee your golf swing, improves include an enormous club face.

“We want everyone to experience the thrill of making contact with the ball and The Sure Thing will provide players of all abilities with that opportunity,” added Angelides. “Making golf more attractive to more people goes hand-in-hand with making the game easier, and launching The Sure Thing club with beginners in mind is our way of helping to make that happen.”

The Sure Thing comes in two sizes, suited for both children and adults, and left handers.

Currently there is a ‘Free30’ promotion at Topgolf Glasgow, where players who pre-book 90 minutes of play are rewarded with an additional 30 minutes for free on weekdays until 5.00pm. The promotion runs until 6 September.

Topgolf Glasgow

Food and Drink

You can enjoy the Topgolf menu while you play or visit the sports bar. The screens show sporting events and there’s an event space for party bookings. Burgers include The Double Smokehouse with two beef smash patties, double smoked streaky bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, crispy onions, smoky BBQ sauce and burger sauce.

There are hot dogs topped with crispy onions and Coney Island mustard with optional chilli cheese, flatbread pizzas, Buffalo chicken wings, shrimp tacos, open sandwiches and haggis pakora. There’s cocktails and draught pints including Beavertown Neck Oil, Moretti and Inch Apple Cider.

Topgolf Glasgow has 70 all-weather golfing bays across three floors with live sport on over 100 screens, complimentary clubs in bay and a rooftop terrace. 10 Duchess Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 1DR