The official list of famous people from Glasgow: Is your favourite star included?

The full list of famous folk acknowledged and claimed by the City of Glasgow including singers, business leaders and actors.

Buried within the labyrinth of pages on the Glasgow City Council website there’s a Roll of Honour for our famous citizens. This is the official list of Glaswegian celebrities according to City Chambers. Familiar faces that will be forever associated with the city and its culture are included - Alex Harvey, born in Kinning Park in 1935; Billy Connolly born in Anderston in 1942; Lena Martell born in Possilpark in 1940, Stanley Baxter born in Hillhead in 1928.

Singer Lulu was born in Lennoxtown then lived on Gallowgate, before moving to Garfield Street in Dennistoun. Lorraine Kelly is included on the list - she was born in Govan before her family moved to East Kilbride where she began her media career as a reporter for the local newspaper. Michelle McManus from Ballieston, James McAvoy from Drumchapel and Frankie Miller from Bridgeton are there.

The King and I actress Deborah Kerr - nominated six times for the Academy Award for Best Actress - takes her place among famous Glaswegians as she was born in Hillhead in 1921.

The list of musicians and bands has a substantial collection of local talent including Primal Scream, Simple Minds, Donovan, Matt McGinn, Altered Images, Texas and Franz Ferdinand.

City Chambers are claiming Aztec Camera and The Jesus and Mary Chain from East Kilbride, Midge Ure from Cambuslang, Robbie Coltrane from Rutherglen and Wet Wet Wet from Clydebank on behalf of Glasgow. Also Lewis Capaldi who was born in Denniston before his family moved to West Lothian, and who now lives and records in the West End.

Sporting heroes like Bertie Auld, Sir Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Rough and Barry Ferguson make the local hall of fame - alongside Andy Murray who was born in Glasgow.

Unlikely entries include Merlin, King Arthur’s magician, and Scrooge McDuck the cartoon billionaire.

Here’s the full official account of Glasgow’s famous citizens.

Glasgow born Eddi Reader is a three time Brit award winner and is best known for her work with Fairground Attraction and her solo career.

Musicians

Craig Armstrong - Composer

Jimmy Barnes - rock singer

Maggie Bell - rock and blues singer - sang Taggart’s theme tune ‘No Mean City.’

Jack Bruce, (Bassist in Cream)

Lewis Capaldi

Gerry Cinnamon

Jim Diamond

Lonnie Donegan - skiffle musician

Donovan

Archie Fisher - Scottish folk singer

Cilla Fisher - singer and part of The Singing Kettle

Clare Grogan

Alex Harvey, Scottish rock singer

Bert Jansch - guitarist (died 2011, aged 67)

Mark Knopfler, British rock singer and guitarist - Dire Straits

Mary Lee - singer and long term partner of Jack Milroy of Francie and Josie

Lulu

Alan Mair - The Beatstalkers, The Only Ones

Lena Martell

Amy McDonald - singer

Iain Mackintosh - folk singer

Helen Marnie - Ladytron

Matt McGinn - Scottish folk singer

Onnie McIntyre - Average White Band

Frankie Miller, soul singer

Michelle McManus - singer, winner of Pop Idol.

Stuart MacMillan, Slam - DJ and co-producer of world-renowned Soma record label

Adam McNaughton - Scottish folk singer - Jeely piece song; Skyscraper Wean.

Jim Mullen - Jazz guitarist

Willam Primrose CBE - violist

Eddi Reader, Fairground Attraction

Maggie Reilly, singer - collaborated with Mike Oldfield

Brian Robertson - member of Thin Lizzy

B.A. Robertson

Jimmy Somerville - Bronski Beat, Communards

Andy Stewart - singer, songwriter and entertainer

Hamish Stuart, guitarist/vocalist - Average White Band

Midge Ure - Ultravox

George ‘Big George’ Watt, guitarist and singer

Nancy Whiskey - Scottish folk singer

Angus Young, guitarist in AC/DC

Malcolm Young, founding member, rhythm guitarist, backing vocalist and co-song writer of AC/DC

Claire Grogan of Altered Images

Bands

Altered Images

Aztec Camera

The Beatstalkers, Scotland’s number one beat band in the 60s.

Belle and Sebastian

Bis

The Blue Nile

The Bluebells

Camera Obscura

Chvrches

Deacon Blue

Del Amitri

The Delgados

Franz Ferdinand

The Fratellis

Glasvegas

Gun

Hipsway

Hue and Cry

Jesus and Mary Chain

The JSD Band

Love and Money

Marmalade

Mogwai

The Pastels

Primal Scream

The Silencers

Simple Minds

Strawberry Switchblade

Texas

Travis

Wet Wet Wet

Entertainer Stanley Baxter reads some of his telegrams in his dressing rooms backstage at the King's Theatre in April 1966.

Actors and Comedians

John Barrowman, actor, musical performer and TV presenter

Stanley Baxter, comic actor

Billy Boyd, actor - Lord of the Rings

Frankie Boyle, comedian

Kevin Bridges, comedian

Gerard James Butler - actor and singer

Dayton Callie - actor (Sons of Anarchy, Deadwood)

Susan Calman - comedian and television presenter

Peter Capaldi - actor, Doctor Who

Robert Carlyle, actor - Trainspotting

Robbie Coltrane, actor/comedian - Cracker and Harry Potter

Billy Connolly, comedian and actor

Tony Curran, actor

Iain Cuthbertson - actor

Craig Ferguson, actor, comedian

Gregor Fisher, comedian, actor - Love Actually, Rab C Nesbitt

Bill Forsyth, director, Gregory’s Girl.

Tommy Flanagan, actor - Braveheart and Gladiator

Rikki Fulton, comic actor

John Grieve, actor - The Vital Spark

David Hayman, actor

Greg Hemphill, comic actor - Chewing the Fat and Still Game

Armando Iannuci - writer, director

Sir Jeremy Isaacs - TV producer - BAFTA and Emmy Award winner

Gordon Jackson, actor - Upstairs, Downstairs and The Professionals

Gerard Kelly, actor - City Lights

Lorraine Kelly, TV presenter

Deborah Kerr, actress - From Here To Eternity, The King And I

Ford Kiernan, comic actor - Chewing the Fat and Still Game

Eddie Large - born Edward McGinnis, comedian

Angus Lennie - actor, The Great Escape

Gary Lewis - actor, Gangs of New York, Rebus, My Name is Joe, Orphans, Billy Elliot

Brian ‘Limmy’ Limond - comedian and master of Flash.

Jimmy Logan, comedian

Kelly Macdonald - actress - Trainspotting

Duncan Macrae, actor - Casino Royale, 1967

James McAvoy - actor (The Last King of Scotland)

Jane McCarry, comic actor - (Isa) Still Game

David McCallum, movie star - Man from Uncle

Roddy McMillan - actor, (Para Handy) The Vital Spark

Donald Meek (1878 to1946) - actor. Starred in over 100 Hollywood Films.

Jack Milroy, comedian

Alex Norton, DCI Matt Burke, Taggart

David O’Hara, actor - Braveheart, The Devil’s Own, Hotel Rwanda

Ray Park, actor - Star Wars, X-Men

Bill Paterson, actor - Comfort and Joy, Gregory’s Girl, Miss Potter

Dorothy Paul - comedian/actor

Paul Riley, comic actor - (Winston) Still Game

Tony Roper - actor, writer - The Steamie, Rab C Nesbitt

Elizabeth Sellars - actress

John Gordon Sinclair - actor, Gregory’s Girl

Carol Smillie, TV presenter

Elaine C Smith - comic actor (Rab C Nesbitt)

Ian Tough - one half of the Krankies - also known as ‘Wee Jimmy Krankie’s’ father

Jonathan Watson, actor - Only An Excuse, City Lights

Molly Weir, actress

“Poetry, the reading of it, the writing of it, the saying it out loud, the learning of it off by heart, matters deeply to ordinary Scottish people everywhere.” Liz Lochhead was born in Motherwell but makes the official Glaswegian achievement list.

Poets

Thomas Campbell, poet

Ivor Cutler, poet, songwriter and humorist

Liz Lochhead, poet and playwright

William Miller wrote Wee Willie Winkie

Edwin Morgan, poet

Chris Brookmyre

Novelists and Writers

Christopher Brookmyre - Winner of the ‘First Blood Award’ - for best first crime novel of the year

Karen Campbell - The Twilight Time and After the Fire

Alasdair Gray - Scottish writer and artist. Best known for his novel, Lanark, published in 1981.

Clifford Hanley - Journalist, Novelist best known for his novel “Dancing in the Streets”.

Archie Hind - author of award winning novel Dear Green Place

Jack House - Writer and broadcaster.

James Kelman - Booker Prize Winner 1994

Alistair MacLean - author of Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra and Where Eagles Dare.

Denise Mina - Scottish crime writer

Grant Morrison - comic book writer: New X-Men; The Invisibles; Animal Man

Alexander B Taylor - author of The Bellfield Runners

Tom Weir - author, broadcaster and climber

Theatre and Opera

David McVicar - Theatre and Opera Director

Michael White - Theatrical Impresario and producer

John Logie Baird

Scientists, Inventors and Engineers

John Logie Baird - Inventor of television

John Elder - Marine engineer and inventor.

William John MacQuorn Rankine - civil engineer and physicist.

Lord Alexander R Todd - Nobel Prize winner for chemistry, 1957.

Sir Mortimer Wheeler - archeologist

Ken Bruce (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Journalists and Broadcasters

Andrew Marr

Gavin Esler

Harry Benson - Award winning photojournalist

Ken Bruce - DJ

Arthur Montford

Archie Macpherson

“Tiger” Tim Stevens

Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Architects

Charles Rennie Mackintosh - architect and designer

Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson - architect and designer

Archibald Leitch - architect (football stadiums)

Peter Sellars - architect

Art

Nathan Coley - Turner Prize nominee 2007

Martin Creed - Turner Prize winnner 2001

David Donaldson - Queen’s painter and Limner

Hannah Frank - artist and sculptor

Douglas Gordon - Turner Prize winnner 1996

Jim Lambie - Turner Prize nominee 2005

Neil MacGregor - Art historian and museum director.

Herbert Macnair - pioneer of the ‘Glasgow Style’

Thomas Corsan Morton - one of ‘The Glasgow Boys’ group of artists

Bud Neill - Cartoonist. Known for Lobey Dosser.

Avril Paton - Know for ‘Windows in the West’ and other paintings of Glasgow.

Susan Philpz - Turner Prize winner 2010

Frank Quitely - Comic book artist

Business

Sir William Burrell - shipping magnate and philanthropist

Miss (Kate) Cranston - development of Tea Rooms and major patron of our famous architect and designer Charles Rennie MacKintosh and his wife Margaret MacDonald

Jim Dunlop - founder of Dunlop, manufacturer of musical instrument accessories

Willie Haughey - businessman and philanthropist

Sir Thomas Lipton - creator of the famous Lipton tea brand

Lord Macfarlane of Bearsden - entrepreneur

James McGill - businessman and philanthropist

Michelle Mone - creator of Ultimo designer lingerie

Calton Weavers - community of handweavers originating in the 18th century

Sir Alex Ferguson | Getty

Sports

Steve Archibald - footballer

Bertie Auld - footballer and manager

Tommy Burns - footballer and manager

Kenny Dalglish - footballer and manager

Tommy Docherty - footballer and manager

Ian Durrant - footballer

Sir Alex Ferguson - football legend and manager

Barry Ferguson - footballer

Glasgow Mid Argyll - The 1973 Camanachd winning team - shinty

Arthur Graham - footballer - Aberdeen, Leeds United, Manchester United, Bradford City and Scotland.

Gerry Hughes - first deaf yachtsman to cross the Atlantic Ocean

Gary Jacobs - boxer

Mo Johnston - footballer

Benny Lynch - Scotland’s first boxing champion

Stephen Maguire - snooker player

Ally MacLeod - football manager

Drew McIntyre - WWE champion (studied and trained to wrestle in Glasgow)

Danny McGrain - footballer

Members of the 1972 UEFA Cup Winners Cup team (Rangers FC): Alex MacDonald and Willie Johnston

Members of The Lisbon Lions (Celtic FC) winners of the European Cup, to date the only Scottish team to do so: Ronnie Simpson, Jim Craig, Bobby Murdoch, Stevie Chalmers and Bertie Auld

Alex McLeish - Scotland Manager and footballer

Philippa York (previously known as Robert Millar) - cyclist

Willie Miller - Football player for Aberdeen and Scotland

Colin Montgomerie - golfer

David Moyes - football manager

Andy Murray - Scotland’s highest ranked tennis player.

Andrew Robertson - footballer, Liverpool and Scotland. UEFA Champions League winner 2019.

Alan Rough - goalkeeper, Partick Thistle and Scotland

Alison Sheppard - swimmer

Callum Skinner - Olympic gold medal winning cyclist

John Wark - Scottish footballer

Jim Watt - Boxer

Paul Weir - two-time world champion boxer

First Minister Donald Dewar

Politics/ Military

Gordon Brown - former Prime Minister (UK)

Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman - former Prime Minister (UK) 1905 -1908

Sir Menzies Campbell, former Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Field Marshall Colin Campbell (Lord Clyde) - British Army officer

Donald Dewar - former Secretary of State for Scotland, First Minister

Arthur Henderson - politician and Nobel Prize winnner

Sir John A MacDonald, Canada’s first Prime Minister

The Rt. Hon. Michael J Martin MP - the first Scottish Speaker in the House of Commons

Rosslyn Mitchell (1879 to 1965) - politician and solicitor

William “Bill” Millin - Commonly known as Piper Bill, Millin is best remembered for playing the pipes whilst under fire during the D-Day landing in Normandy

Lieutenant-General Sir John Moore - MP. Brisith soldier and General.

Jimmy Reid - Trade Union Activist, Orator, Politician, Journalist.

Aviators

Sir Arthur Whitten Brown - navigated the first successful non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean with Alcock (pilot)

James (Jim) Allan Mollison - pioneer aviator

Detectives

Allan Pinkerton - created the first detective agency in the USA (Pinkerton Agency - famous for private eye logo).

Fictional Characters

Scrooge McDuck (Disney cartoon character)- the richest duck in the world; Donald Duck’s Uncle; and Great Uncle to Huey, Duey and Luey

Groundskeeper Willie - from the Simpsons. Once claimed he was “the ugliest man in Glasgow”, but now says he is from Orkney.

Wizards

Merlin, legendary wizard - King Arthur’s magician.

The offiical list of famous Glaswegians also include Tobacco Lords with an inglorious place in history: Andrew Buchanan, Andrew Cochrane, James Dunlop, John Glassford, Archibald Ingram, Alexander Oswald, James Wilson, Alexander Speirs.