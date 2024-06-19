Festivals in Glasgow: Everything you need to know about the Glasgow Mela

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first Glasgow Mela was in 1990 as part of the city’s celebrations as the European City of Culture.

The Glasgow Mela returns this weekend for a day full of free multicultural fun for all the family.

The festival features music, dance, and arts from across the globe and is a popular part of Glasgow’s annual events calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supplied

The Glasgow Mela is a celebration of South Asian culture and heritage. It is based on the traditions of the Indian sub-continent and has evolved to become an outdoor multicultural spectacular.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2024 Glasgow Mela.

When is the Glasgow Mela?

The Glasgow Mela is on Sunday 23 June, from 12pm to 8pm.

What type of music will there be at the Glasgow Mela?

Local, national and international artists will take to the stage to wow audiences.

Acts will range from award-winning Punjabi rapper Roach Killa to Scottish DJs Gtown Desi and Glasgow's own Rameet Sandhu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After many years, Glasgow’s original bhangra rockers Bombay Talkie are reuniting for a special performance.

The Bhangra Beatles will also perform hits from the Fab Four like you’ve never heard them before. This year’s event will be headlined by the legendary Apache Indian.

Will there be food and market stalls?

The Glasgow Mela has a wide selection of food stalls with everything from tasty samosas and kebabs to churros and refreshing mango lassis.

There is also a range of market stalls offering clothes, jewellery, henna, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What type of workshops are there?

Why not get in on the fun by joining one of the workshops or panels running at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

There is an interactive panel discussion about the importance of food stories for Asian cultural identity.

Author Nadine Aisha Jassat will also hold a talk about the inspiration behind her children’s novels. You will have the chance to come up with your own ideas as part of the session.

Or bring a piece of old clothing to the bandstand in the afternoon and take part in an upcycling workshop with Mridula Sharma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If music is more your bag, then you’ll love the Glasgow Mela Big Singalong. Glasgow Sitare, a singing group for South Asian women, will help you learn Bollywood and Hindi film songs.

Will there be any sport events at the Glasgow Mela?

The Glasgow Mela may be best known for its music, dancing, and culinary delights. However, there is also an opportunity for people to try out different sports.

Get yourself to the Kelvingrove tennis courts and bowling green for a chance to play hockey, kabaddi, badminton, and volleyball.

There is also fencing and other sporting activities, including archery in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be any dance events at the Glasgow Mela?

As well as music, there are also spectacular dance acts at the Glasgow Mela. These range from The Ghungroo Dance Revolution to the Abhinaya Dance Academy.

Abhinaya students who have achieved Arangetram will take to the stage at the Mela for the first time. Arangetram is a debut performance marking their readiness as soloists after years of training.

The Ghungroo Dance Revolution will be performing a piece based on Navras, the nine fundamental emotions that form the essence of artistic expression.

How can you get to the Glasgow Mela?

If you’re planning on driving, there are limited spaces at Lilybank Gardens, Kelvinbridge and Bunhouse Street.