Festivals in Glasgow: Hong Kong market to return to Glasgow's Barras Market for third year
A Hong Kong market will take place across the East End market at the end of May, running from 10am-7pm on Saturday 31 May and then 10am-4pm on Sunday 1 June.
When the market first took place back in 2023, it was one of the busiest weekends The Barras had in decades as market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients.
Taking to social media to announce the news, The Barras said: "The Hong Kong Market is back at Barras Market - for its third exciting year.
"Saturday, May 31, between 10am and 7pm, and on Sunday, June 1 from 10am to 4pm.
"Free entry and family friendly.
"Get ready for a vibrant weekend full of flavour, culture, and celebration as we transform the iconic Barras Market into a buzzing Hong Kong street scene!
"Feast on authentic Hong Kong cuisine, discover handcrafted goods from local makers, and soak in live entertainment – including the always spectacular Lion Dance and more cultural performances throughout the weekend.
"Whether you’re a foodie, a culture lover, or just looking for a fun day out – this is one event you won’t want to miss.
"Come and experience a taste of Hong Kong right here in Glasgow!"
