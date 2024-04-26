Festivals in Glasgow: Queen's Park announces exciting 3-week summer programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With over 3 weeks of free events, this massive events programme, celebrates the importance of joining your local community in the heart of the Southside at Queens Park Arena, the destination in Glasgow to spend time with friends and family this summer!

The season’s event programme will kick off on the 28th of June and will run until 21st of July. This year’s amphitheatre main stage programme features a diverse range of events including the return of:



‘Cults and Classics’ - free open air cinema programme, ‘Open Stage’ - professionally produced free arts and music events featuring local and international talent showcases, ‘Glasgow Games’ - fitness classes, competitive fitness events, and live sports screenings, ‘Big Fun’ - early years events for young families, and of course, ‘QPA live’ - the Professional music and arts co-produced festivals; featuring the 3rd annual Sub Club Southside Weekender, and the 4th Open Air Live comedy event A Laugh In The Park.

For the duration of the 24 day festival, Inhouse CIC will be operating the ‘Bando Bar’ - a licensed cafe bar from 1200-2300 everyday during the 24 day events programme, offering a full range of options including lager and IPA from local award winning Scottish brewers William Bros, to fresh roasted coffee from Glasgow’s loved Dear Green coffee. Don’t forget the food, which will include fresh Woodfired pizza, Nachos, Popcorn and Soft Serve Ice Cream, with fresh fruit and allergy free snacks for little ones.

The ‘Greenhouse Tent’ is a giant covered 320 square metre stretch tent which will feature an array of creative art workshops and activities including DJ/MC lessons and Graffiti workshops. The Greenhouse Tent will be a reduced noise area where guests can bring their pets, and will also be a weather contingency zone with a second screen for Cinema and sports screenings. To wind things down at the end of the evening, local DJs will be spinning some records for those who want to wrap up their summer evenings in the park as the sun sets.

Founding Director of Inhouse Event Solutions CIC, Chet Capkiner said: “I am very excited to welcome everyone in the southside and beyond back to Queens Park Arena this summer.

“I’m proud to be part of a team that is capable of delivering such a complex programme, one which we strive to improve every year. Our mission is to create what we call ‘Professional Neighbourhood Productions’ that give our residents and local community access to a free, professional festival site with entertainment and programming designed to cater for as wide a range of audiences as possible.