Citizens of Glasgow have made their mark in a wide range of professions, creating their own legacy in Scottish history or finding fame on stage and screen. Due to this substantial contribution and Glasgow's place in the creative arts, there are also a collection of famous Glasgow fictional characters that have found their own place in the local story.

It’s difficult to separate Glasgow from television and film characters that have captured the language and way of life in the city. There have been a few fictional personalities who didn’t quite make the list - Groundskeeper Willie from The Simpsons claimed he was from Glasgow at one point before changing his origin to Orkney.

Historians have suggested that the wizard Merlin of Camelot legend may have hailed from Glasgow - which explains why there is a mural of the druid figure from folklore on a gable end in Partick. Then there was the Glaswegian sheriff on a two-legged horse pursued a black-clad baddie, Rank Bajin - lawman Lobey Dosser, who patrolled Calton Creek in the Wild West.

Take a look at 24 favourite fictional characters from Glasgow that have found a place in local culture and identity.

1 . Jack and Victor Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan created Glasgow's favourite pensioners as the lead characters of Still Game. Photo: Still Game

2 . Mary Doll and Rab C Nesbitt The Govan philosopher and his long suffering wife, portrayed by Elaine C Smith and Gregor Fisher | Rab C Nesbitt

3 . Jackie Morrison Red Road is a 2006 psychological thriller film directed by Andrea Arnold, starring Kate Dickie as a CCTV security operator, Jackie Morrison, who observes through her monitors a man from her past. It is named after, and partly set at, the Red Road Flats in Balornock. | Supplied