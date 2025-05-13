Films of Glasgow: 12 of the all-time best films set in Glasgow you need to watch

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST

These are some of the best films that were set and filmed in Glasgow.

There’s a great selection of movies set in the city or filmed in Glasgow to choose from while you spot local landmarks in scenes.

Films that have been shot in Glasgow but not set here include Trainspotting, Shallow Grave, The Batman and World War Z.

Here are twelve of the best films set in Glasgow.

1. My Name is Joe

My Name is Joe is a 1998 Ken Loach film which follows a recovering alcoholic who strikes up a romance with a health visitor, it was filmed in council estates around the city and featured many recovering alcoholics, drug addicts, and ex-convicts in its production and cast. | N/A

2. Orphans

“Four siblings gathered together for their mother’s funeral in Glasgow face individual torments over night during a tumultuous storm that rips the roof off the church.” | BBC

3. Comfort and Joy

This 1984 comedy film follows a Glasgow radio DJ whose life is upended after his girlfriend leaves him, resulting in his eventual involvement in the ice cream wars. | Contributed

4. Red Road

Kate Dickie stars as Jackie who works as a CCTV operator. “Each day she watches over a small part of the world, protecting the people living their lives under her gaze. One day a man appears on her monitor, a man she thought she would never see again, a man she never wanted to see again. Now she has no choice, she is compelled to confront him.” | IMDB

