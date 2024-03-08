Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The commitment comes as the leading bus operator celebrates International Women’s Day (8 March) by lighting up buildings across Glasgow and Aberdeen with eye catching projections, illuminating industry insights from some of its existing female workforce.

The projections were illuminated across iconic Scottish venues such as Glasgow’s Riverside Museum and the Aberdeen Art Gallery. They revealed inspiring messages from female staff members at First Bus, sharing their own experiences of how being a part of the industry has positively impacted them.

The messages included Megan Copeland, a First Bus driver, who noticed the job online and thought ‘why not me?,’ resulting in her trading her Fiat 500 for a double decker bus. Marie Warner, another driver at First Bus, revealed her daughter didn’t think she’d last, but after 10 years, Marie is still doing what she loves and her daughter is now a bus driver too.

First Bus has released three pledges which it has committed to rolling out across the network this April .These pledges are:

We strive for all senior hires (Staff Manager and above), in their first interview, to have a balanced panel of female and male interviewers where possible. We will strive for all senior hires (Staff Manager and above) to have a 50:50 shortlist wherever possible We guarantee an interview for every female applicant to a driver and engineer role where the minimum pre-interview criteria is met

Operations Director at First Bus Scotland, Linda Shields said, “We’re proud to celebrate the fantastic women of First Bus who help to make our company, and the industry as a whole, a positive and inspiring place to work.