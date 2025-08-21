First look at Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell as Glasgow brothers in new drama Half Man

The BBC has revealed first look pictures for Half Man, the original six-episode drama from Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Against The Law). Filming took place in and around Glasgow.

Gadd and BAFTA award-winning actor Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers, Rocket Man) star as Glasgow brothers Ruben and Niall. The first look reveals the surprise reunion between Ruben and Niall after years of estrangement, leading to “an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives over the course of the series”. Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, Mitchell Robertson (Curfew, Mayflies) and Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes, The Winter King) play Niall (Robertson) and Ruben (Campbell) in their younger years.

The synopsis of the series says: “Half Man explores the highs and lows of Ruben and Niall’s relationship, from meeting them as troubled teenagers to witnessing their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. The series will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and plumb the depths of what it means to be a man.”

Previously announced as starring in the series are Neve McIntosh (Tin Star, Chemistry of Death) as Niall’s mother Lori, and Marianne McIvor (Screw, The Nest) as Ruben’s mother Maura. Rounding out the cast for Half Man are Charlie De Melo (Rivals), Bilal Hasna (The Agency), Julie Cullen (Traces), Amy Manson (The Nevers), Philippine Velge (The Serpent Queen), Stuart McQuarrie (The Rig), Piers Ewart (The Primrose Railway Children), Scot Greenan (T2 Trainspotting), and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood and Calum Manchip.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, says: “Half Man is a brilliant example of BBC Scotland’s ambition to bring high quality drama, rooted in Scotland, to audiences in Scotland, the UK and the world. We’re delighted to be announcing this exciting casting news today and look forward to seeing Richard and Jamie bring these complex and powerful characters to life.”

Kara Buckley, Senior Vice President HBO Drama Programming, says: “Like so many others, we were wowed by Richard Gadd's acting prowess in ‘Baby Reindeer’, and have long admired Jamie Bell. We simply can’t think of a better duo to bring this powerful story to life.”

Half Man will air in 2026 on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland, and on HBO Max in the US, Latin America and Europe.