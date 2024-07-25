First Look: Inside Glasgow Fort's new look shop

By Callum McCormack
Published 25th Jul 2024, 15:37 BST

The outdoor shopping centre off the M8 has revealed the new look Schuh store.

The store reopened today (25 July) following a sleek makeover with the event saw goodie bags and DJ performances.

Glasgow Fort gave the first look with images from inside the store.

