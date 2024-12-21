I was one of the first to visit this year’s Irn-Bru Carnival and as always the experience came with added nostalgia at an event that has entertained Glasgow families for generations.
Europe's largest indoor funfair and has been enjoyed for over 100 years, first at the Kelvin Hall and then at the SEC in 1986. This year’s event runs until 12 January 2025 (closed Christmas day) with more than 65 exhilarating rides, games, and family-friendly attractions. From hair-raising spins and dodgems to traditional fairground games, it has become part of Christmas and New Year in the city.
To celebrate the launch, organisers of the IRN-BRU Carnival invited the stars of the Wizard of Oz pantomime, taking place at the SEC, along to the event to be among the first to enjoy the rides. Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Lion and the good witch Glinda all headed along the yellow brick road to the Carnival. | Jeff Holmes
This year there are a number of rides making their debut at the event. The Superstar and Twist which both see thrill seekers spinning and twisting at dizzying speed and the Crazy Astroslide which is family friendly. | Irn Bru Carnival
Margaret Cowan, Group Operations Manager. for the IRN-BRU Carnival said: “Everyone knows the festive season in Glasgow isn’t complete without a visit to the IRN-BRU Carnival and this year is no exception. We’ve got some exciting new rides, plus all the usual favourites, making this year’s event a must visit for all the family. We can’t wait to welcome back visitors old and new and enjoy a host of festive fun over the holidays and beyond.” | Irn Bru Carnival
There are a number of events over the course of the IRN-BRU Carnival including regular live music performances, a Princess and Superhero Day on Friday 27 December and Sunday 5 January, a Unicorn Experience on Tuesday 31 December 11am-2pm and daily treasure hunts | Irn Bru Carnival
