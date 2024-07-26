First Look: Inside the newly revamped and upgraded Waitrose on Byres Road

Waitrose have opened their newly revamped store on Byres Road which shoppers have already been flocking to.

Maureen Cronshaw, Branch Manager Byres Road said: "We've invested in changes across the store and are excited for customers to see the result.

"While our new dry aged beef offer is a personal favourite, our upgraded fish and meat counters now give even more inspiration to customers, with our expertly trained teams on hand to share advice.

"We're really grateful for customers' patience during the works - and are confident that our updated store is worth the wait!"

Here is a look inside the store which is once again opened.

1 . Waitrose Byres Road The new look dry age beef counter | Supplied

2 . Waitrose Byres Road A new look beers, wines and spirits section. | Supplied

3 . Waitrose Byres Road Shoppers will be met with a new look welcome desk at the Byres Road store. | Supplied