Whatever the weather, little ones will love the indoor Flamingo Beach at Silverburn this summer.

Returning for its third year, Flamingo Beach has arrived at Silverburn for another summer of fun.

Opening today, 20 June, the beach is shore to be a hit with families all summer long– youngsters can flamingle in the golden sand while parents catch rays of relaxation in the surrounding deckchairs.

Silverburn

The beach this year is located in a new area in the main atrium outside of Costa and Hotel Chocolat. It will be open daily from 10am-5pm until 24 August. Continuing Silverburn’s fundraising work with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, all proceeds from beach admissions and merchandise sales will raise much-needed funds for the charity. It’s £3.25 per child for 30 minutes of play in the sand

Families who attend Flamingo Beach can enjoy a range of special discounts on the day by showing their beach wristband at participating retailers.