Frankie Boyle: 8 of the funniest jokes from the Glasgow born comedian

Frankie Boyle is one of Glasgow's best known comedians that has been on the comedy circuit since the mid-1990s.
He has appeared on several notable television shows over the years with his most recent being broadcast on Channel 4 called 'Frankie Boyle's Farewell to the Monarchy'.
These are some of Boyle's best jokes and quips.
1. Frankie Boyle on Scottish independence
“David Beckham sent the people of Scotland an open letter. An open letter – because he couldn’t work out how to get it into envelope.” Photo: Photo Third Party
2. Frankie Boyle on being Scottish
"I was going through a town called Bathgate at around 11 o’clock at night. And there was a guy leaning and p****** against a front door. He then took out his keys and went inside.” Photo: Contributed
3. Frankie Boyle on Ryanair
“Ryanair have been getting a hard time because they’ve launched a £7 flight to New York. Although as always with Ryanair, it does land slightly outside of New York. In Dublin.”
4. Frankie Boyle on train toilets
“What was wrong with train toilet doors that just locked, instead of this multiple choice system? If anything goes wrong, you’ll be sitting there while the whole toilet wall slowly slides away, unveiling you like a prize on a quiz show.” Photo: Supplied