Franz Ferdinand: Alex Kapranos on his favourite Glasgow people, places and music

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:24 BST

Alex Kapranos studied theology at University of Aberdeen before dropping out to make the move to Glasgow and continuing his studies at the University of Strathclyde. He worked as a chef, a barman and a welder before becoming a fixture of the local music scene, running The Kazoo Club gig nights at The 13th Note.

While lecturing in IT at Anniesland College he played in bands including The Blisters and The Amphetameanies.

Franz Ferdinand was formed in 2001 before releasing their self-titled debut album in 2004. It sold 3.6 million copies worldwide, setting up success for the band which has continued through to their most recent release, fifth studio album Always Ascending, in 2018.

Alex spoke to The Best of Glasgow book, published by Glasgowist, about his favourite people and places in the city.

Glasgow has so much going for it. If I have friends over from a foreign country, like USA or France, I will always take them on a tour to show the place off, go for a pint, take them for something good to eat and then a trip to the transport museum so they can have a look at my old Lambretta scooter [which is on display].

1. Riverside Museum of Transport

My favourite outdoors space is The Necropolis after a snowfall. It’s magical.

2. The Necropolis

We’ve got so many restaurants too. I’m not really up on what restaurants are cool. I like 111 by Modou and Mother India will always be a favourite.

3. Mother India

I’d say the best pub is The Laurieston on Bridge Street and I like going to Mono too.

4. The Laurieston

