Franz Ferdinand: Alex Kapranos on his favourite Glasgow people, places and music
Alex Kapranos studied theology at University of Aberdeen before dropping out to make the move to Glasgow and continuing his studies at the University of Strathclyde. He worked as a chef, a barman and a welder before becoming a fixture of the local music scene, running The Kazoo Club gig nights at The 13th Note.
While lecturing in IT at Anniesland College he played in bands including The Blisters and The Amphetameanies.
Franz Ferdinand was formed in 2001 before releasing their self-titled debut album in 2004. It sold 3.6 million copies worldwide, setting up success for the band which has continued through to their most recent release, fifth studio album Always Ascending, in 2018.
Alex spoke to The Best of Glasgow book, published by Glasgowist, about his favourite people and places in the city.