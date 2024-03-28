Free events at New Lanark World Heritage Site for Easter weekend and school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the school holidays, until 14th April, visitors can uncover the scenic views and walkways during the New Lanark Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, with hundreds of 3D-printed eggs dotted around in hidden places. During Easter weekend (Saturday, 30th March – Sunday, 31st March), one lucky winner who finds the golden egg will win a chocolate egg and a 3D-printed toy from the Lanark Men’s Shed.

Over Easter weekend, families can also take part in bonnet-making at the visitor centre between 10am and 2pm, before parading their designs at the Easter Parade, which will depart from the visitor centre at 2pm led by the Easter bunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site will host a traditional egg rolling at 3pm each day over Easter weekend, with families encouraged to bring hand-painted designs to roll down the main hill outside Robert Owen’s House.

Visitors can also browse a range of seasonal goods from Scottish vendors including Am-Fearann, Rise and Grind Roastery, Galloway Fudge and Bonnie Wee Dreams, at the New Lanark Easter Market which is open between 11am and 3pm during the Easter weekend.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Wildlife Trust will be hosting guided walks, nature crafts and birdfeed-making workshops from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 30 March, as part of its Biodiversity Bonanza. The Bonanza is the perfect opportunity for nature enthusiasts young and old to discover some of the incredible local wildlife.

One of the highlights of the festivities will take place on Saturday 6th of April with the Great New Lanark Duck Race. Beginning at noon, numbered ducks will be available to register for free before competitors take up their place for the drop at 1pm above the Falls of Clyde waterway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brittnee Leysen, Events Officer at New Lanark said: “We’re excited about our bumper programme of events taking place this Easter; from egg hunts to our legendary duck race, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. It is also one of the best times of the year to see New Lanark’s beauty, with trees and flowers in full bloom, adding to the picturesque charm of our historic site.”

The site’s newly refurbished soft play will also be open during the weekend, as well as a bouncy castle and tuck shop. Located in the Schoolhouse, the soft play costs £3 per child and is open to children under eight.