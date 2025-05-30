8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during June 2025

Free things to do in Glasgow can be hard to come by - that's why today we've put together this list of the 8 best things to do for free in Glasgow this month (June 2025) whether you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.

Here are eight of the best things to do for free this June in Glasgow.

1 . Have a weekend to remember on Ashton Lane The brilliant Ashton Lane Summer Street Party is back for West End Fest 2025, taking over the cobbled lane for a full weekend of live music, street performers, DJs, street food and alfresco drinks. Save the date for 31 May & 1 June from 12pm each day. Entry is free all weekend. | Supplied

2 . Hong Kong Street Market A Hong Kong market will take place across the East End market , running from 10am-7pm on Saturday 31 May and then 10am-4pm on Sunday 1 June. When the market first took place back in 2023, it was one of the busiest weekends The Barras had experienced in decades as market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients. | Glasgowist

3 . Have a day out at the Glasgow Mela The Glasgow Mela, Scotland's biggest multi-cultural festival of music, dance and arts returns to Kelvingrove Park on Sunday 22 June. A great family day out! | Contributed

4 . Discover more at the Glasgow Science Festival This year, Glasgow turns 850 years old, the perfect excuse for a party. To mark the occasion, Glasgow Science Festival will run from the 5 to 15 June 2025 with the theme 'Glasgow Celebrates'. All events are free! | Glasgow Science Festival