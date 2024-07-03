Glasgow has an abundance of visitor attractions spread through the city that don’t cost a penny.
There is a host of family-friendly activities and attractions across the city to experience where you can take shelter from the rain as the weather is never guaranteed to be dry in Glasgow.
Here are some of the best things to do for free in Glasgow.
1. Be amazed at The Burrell Collection
The Burrell Collection can be found within the realms of Pollok Country Park and is a very popular visitor attraction. Having undergone major refurbishment in recent years, the collection is now being showcased like never before where over 9,000 objects owned by Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell can be viewed. | Glasgow Life
2. Visit one of Scotland's most popular free attractions
For many generations, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a staple of school holidays or weekend trips and been a firm favourite for locals and visitors. Entry to the museum is absolutely free where you can see a host of displays from art to animals as well as work by one of Glasgow’s best loved architects – Charles Rennie Mackintosh. | Glasgow Life
3. Step back in time at the Riverside Museum
One underground stop away from Kelvingrove is the Riverside Museum which is home to one of the world’s finest collections of vehicles. The building showcases the part which Glasgow has played in industry over the years. You can also take a wander down the old vintage street to remember Glasgow’s past. | Glasgow Life