August is once again set to be a busy month in Glasgow as the city hosts Scotland's biggest week of bagpipes with the return of two firmly-established summer highlights.

Although it may be summer, we can never guarantee sunny weather but what we can promise is that all the activities listed below in Glasgow won’t cost you a penny.

There is of course the option of spending some cash at some of these events while others remain free, meaning you won’t need to spend a thing.

Here are some of the best things do in Glasgow during August.

1 . Head along to Govanhill International Festival and Carnival The 2024 Govanhill International Festival and Carnival is a wide-ranging two-week cultural event taking place in Govanhill from 1 August to 11 August. The celebration is an ‘anti-racist festival of creativity, solidarity and liberation’, which will be free to attend with the exception of some specified events. | Govanhill International Festival and Carnival

2 . Support independent creatives at The Burrell Collection The Burrell Collection in Glasgow’s Southside will host the pop-up Tea Green Summer Market this weekend (3-4 August), promoting Scotland’s independent creative businesses. A range of products will be on show, from ceramics to jewellery. Entry is absolutely free! | Burrell Collection

3 . Hear the pipes at Piping Live! Buchanan Street will be awash with the sound of pipes from Monday 12th - Thursday 15th August, with free, open air performances by pipe bands from across the globe taking place each day. | Glasgow Life

4 . Get an insight into Enzo Camacho and Ami Lien - Offerings for Escalante at GOMA August will be the final month to visit Offerings for Escalante, a free exhibition by artists Enzo Camacho and Ami Lien, at the Gallery of Modern Art. Their work, which includes a documentary and drawings, focuses on the historical significance of the island of Negros in the Philippines. The exhibition is open to visitors until 1 September. | Glasgow Life