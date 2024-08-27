As we get set to say farewell to summer, we wanted to look at what was going on in Glasgow throughout September.

There is of course the option of spending cash at some of these events while others remain absolutely free, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny.

One of the highlights of the calendar every September in Glasgow is the Open Doors Days Festival which will take place throughout the month meaning that Glaswegians can step back in time to find out about a very different Glasgow. As well as that, a new bridge will open in September that will connect the communities of Govan and Partick - there will be a free music festival on to celebrate this event.

Thousands of students will also descend upon the city as universities return and there is no shortage of great events to get involved in if you are beginning your time studying in the city.

Here are some of our top picks of free things to do in Glasgow this September.

1 . Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates heritage and the built environment. It offers free access to over a thousand venues across the country each September. | Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival

2 . Clydebuilt Festival There’s something for everyone at Glasgow’s River Festival at the Riverside Museum. As always, it’s free to enter, so hoist the mainsail, chart your course, and get ready for a busy weekend. | Clydebuilt Festival

3 . Freshers Festival Students can head along and and grab some free food and drink, take part in giveaways, play some brilliant games, and find unbeatable deals. You’ll also be able to find out about high-street brands, local organisations, job opportunities, internships, and tons more! Entry to the event at Platform is completely free but a booking is required. | Freshers Festival

4 . Govan Footbridge Festival From the team behind Govan Music Festival and Govan’s regeneration orchestra The Glasgow Barons, the Govan Footbridge Festival will bring local grassroots performers and huge Scottish acts together in a day of musical celebration across the streets of Govan. This event is completely free and will take place on 7 September between 10am and 8pm. | Contributed