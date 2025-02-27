Game of Thrones star spotted at Glasgow city centre karaoke bar after attending Glasgow Film Festival
Game of Thrones star Rory McCann was spotted out and about in Glasgow city centre last night.
McCann was pictured at late night karaoke bar Cosmopol on Hope Street after attending the world premiere of John Maclean’s Tornado, starring Tim Roth and Jack Lowden at the Glasgow Film Festival.
He is best known for portraying the role of Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones with him also appearing in the likes of Hot Fuzz as Michael “Lurch” Armstrong, Jurgen the Brutal in Jumanji and being the voice of Megatron in Transformers: EarthSpark.
This wasn’t the first time that the Glasgow-born actor has been spotted enjoying Glasgow hospitality as he has previously visited Sarti’s on Wellington Street.
Taking to social media, Cosmopol said: “It's not every day you get to see Game of Thrones and new Star Wars actor Rory McCann pops in to have a drink. Got to be here to see the The Hound.”
Rory McCann was an enthusiastic presence on the red carpet earlier that night on Rose Street. Talking about the film industry, he said he supports any production that wants to come to Scotland, adding that he thought Game of Thrones should have been filmed here “they filmed the pilot here, after that it went to Ireland, I think they missed out, Scotland is a ready made film set.”
He also said to not take actors too seriously if they complained about a cold shooting day in the Highlands, “don’t let them fool you, there’s always someone a few steps away with a big cosy padded overcoat.”
