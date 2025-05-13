2 . McChuills

Gavin Mitchell told us that he has many favourite pubs in Glasgow and is a man of a certain vintage with McChuills on High Street being one of his favourites. He described the bar as the "CBGB's of High Street". He reminisced about the likes of Wet Leg, members of Echo & the Bunnymen and The Pogues being in the bar run by the legendary Nicky Stewart. | McChuills