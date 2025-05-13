Gavin Mitchell is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable actors having starred as Boaby, the bar man in Scottish sitcom Still Game.
Life began in Springburn for Mitchell, before his family moved to Lanarkshire where his stepfather was a miner. Acting life also began at a well-known Glasgow institution as he was given casual work at the Citizens Theatre in the late eighties.
We sat down to speak to Gavin about his best of Glasgow at McChuill’s on High Street.
1. Mother India's Cafe
Mother India's Cafe on Argyle Street is Gavin Mitchell's favourite Glasgow restaurant. Speaking about it, he said: "I think I've never had a bad meal there. Its just always got a brilliant selection of stuff. I've never been disappointed and love it." | Mother India's Cafe
2. McChuills
Gavin Mitchell told us that he has many favourite pubs in Glasgow and is a man of a certain vintage with McChuills on High Street being one of his favourites. He described the bar as the "CBGB's of High Street". He reminisced about the likes of Wet Leg, members of Echo & the Bunnymen and The Pogues being in the bar run by the legendary Nicky Stewart. | McChuills
3. The Steps Bar
Another one of Gavin Mitchell's favourite Glasgow pubs is The Steps Bar on Glassford Street. | The Steps Bar
4. The Laurieston
Gavin admitted to being a fan of old boozers and also likes The Laurieston. He likes pubs with a bit of character and history. | The Laurieston