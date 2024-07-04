We wanted to brighten up your General Election day with some pictures of adorable dogs heading to the polling stations with their owners.
Famous faces have also been spotted heading to the polls as Scottish voters go to the ballot box throughout the day.
Here is a selection of some of our favourite images across Glasgow so far.
1. Dogs at Polling Stations in Glasgow
A dog outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall in GlasgowPhoto: Getty Images
2. Dogs at Polling Stations in Glasgow
Scottish musician Stuart Braithwaite of the band Mogwai walks with his dog Prince outside a polling station at Notre Dame Primary School in Glasgow | AFP via Getty Images
3. Dogs at Polling Stations in Glasgow
Archie the dog at Cleveden Secondary School in Glasgow. Photo: contributed
4. Dogs at Polling Stations in Glasgow
A voter stands with a dog outside a polling station in Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images
