General Election 2024: 8 loveable Glasgow dogs join owners to vote at polling stations

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST

We wanted to brighten up your General Election day with some pictures of adorable dogs heading to the polling stations with their owners.

Famous faces have also been spotted heading to the polls as Scottish voters go to the ballot box throughout the day.

Here is a selection of some of our favourite images across Glasgow so far.

A dog outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow

A dog outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall in GlasgowPhoto: Getty Images

Scottish musician Stuart Braithwaite of the band Mogwai walks with his dog Prince outside a polling station at Notre Dame Primary School in Glasgow

Scottish musician Stuart Braithwaite of the band Mogwai walks with his dog Prince outside a polling station at Notre Dame Primary School in Glasgow | AFP via Getty Images

Archie the dog at Cleveden Secondary School in Glasgow.

Archie the dog at Cleveden Secondary School in Glasgow. Photo: contributed

A voter stands with a dog outside a polling station in Glasgow.

A voter stands with a dog outside a polling station in Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

