With George Square set to undergo a £20.5 million transformation, we asked our readers who they would like to see join the 11 statues that currently sit on the square.

Readers chimed in with everyone from comedians to politicians, sports people to activists. These Glaswegians deserved to be honoured in the city’s most important public space.

The square, which currently has statues dedicated to Robert Burns, James Watt, Sir Robert Peel and Sir Walter Scott, among others, will be closed until Spring 2027 as it is transformed. It will see the addition of new seating, feature lighting, a raised lawn and informal play areas for children. There will be a paved area for events and space will be created for outside seating for cafes.

Here’s who you would like to see honoured with a statue in George Square.

1 . Billy Connolly It's no surprise that the Big Yin was selected by readers as someone they think should have a statue in George Square. | BBC

2 . Jack and Victor from Still Game The comedic duo played by Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan were a popular selection. Photo: Still Game

3 . Charles Rennie Mackintosh It is perhaps surprising that Glasgow's greatest designer hasn't been immortalised in the city's main public space. | via Pxfuel