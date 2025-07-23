Giffnock is just a short car, train or bus away from Glasgow city centre and it is absolutely chock full of things to do - especially Rouken Glen. The East Renfrewshire town is brilliant for families thanks to a wealth of amenities, and perfect or daytrips out of the city.
It boasts a truly thriving food and drink scene, with some incredible restaurants on offer - from Italian to traditional pub grub.
Check out our guide below as we explore the 9 best restaurants and bars you should check out in 2025.
1. Mount Cafe Restaurant - 2 Burnfield Road
Mount Cafe Restaurant in Giffnock was nominated for Nepalese Restaurant of the Year - so expect some pretty great scran. | Mount Cafe Restaurant (Glasgow)
2. Bird & Bell, Glasgow
After May 12, you can visit the Bird & Bell restaurant at newly revamped hotel, The Redhurst, in Glasgow. It will offer all-day dining, with an outdoor terrace and bistro classics on the menu.
27 Eastwoodmains Rd, Giffnock, Glasgow, www.theredhursthotel.co.uj Photo: Carlo Paloni
3. New Turban - 2 Fenwick Pl
The New Turban has been around since 1982 and is one of the area's top restaurants. You'll find it at 2 Fenwick Pl, Giffnock, Glasgow G46 6UF | Google Maps
4. Banco - 2 Mains Avenue
Based in a former bank, this swanky Italian eatery has a massive gantry alongside some mouth-watering pasta. Expect some lovely up-market wines on offer too! | Contributed
