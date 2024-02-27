The University of Strathclyde Union has changed completely over the years with thousands of students having been involved with the Union in one way or another.

Life began for the Union building in May 1959 when Lord Cameron opened the Royal College of Science and Technology Students’ Association which was forever to be known as 'The Union'. It wouldn't be until five years later that the Royal College of Science and Technology and Scottish College of Commerce would merge to become part of the University of Strathclyde, which led to the establishment of the University of Strathclyde Students’ Association During the seventies The Union was extended across 10 levels and quickly became the ideal music venue with many huge names performing on the stage such as Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Blondie.

Emma Pollock who is a Strathclyde Alumna and member of The Delgados perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the old Union saying: "Venues like this are hugely important because they’re stepping stones. Whether it’s music, theatre, comedy, it can all find a place here. It gives a chance for artists to play in front of a crowd who then tell their pals how great it was. And by the time they come back to Glasgow, they might have been bumped up to a bigger venue."

Take a look back at some of the big acts who made an appearance at Strathclyde Students' Union.

1 . The Who The Who gave the world the first extended performance of their new rock opera, Tommy before an audience at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow in April 1969.

2 . Elton John Elton John made his live debut in Glasgow at the University of Strathclyde on 13 February 1971. Around this time, Elton would have been recording his fourth studio album Madman Across the Water at the time which was released less than nine months later.

3 . Talking Heads Talking Heads supported The Ramones at the University of Strathclyde Union back in 1977. In that same year, Talking Heads would release their debut album ‘Talking Heads 77’ which included the track Psycho Killer.