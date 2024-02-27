The University of Strathclyde Union has changed completely over the years with thousands of students having been involved with the Union in one way or another.
Life began for the Union building in May 1959 when Lord Cameron opened the Royal College of Science and Technology Students’ Association which was forever to be known as 'The Union'. It wouldn't be until five years later that the Royal College of Science and Technology and Scottish College of Commerce would merge to become part of the University of Strathclyde, which led to the establishment of the University of Strathclyde Students’ Association During the seventies The Union was extended across 10 levels and quickly became the ideal music venue with many huge names performing on the stage such as Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Blondie.
Emma Pollock who is a Strathclyde Alumna and member of The Delgados perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the old Union saying: "Venues like this are hugely important because they’re stepping stones. Whether it’s music, theatre, comedy, it can all find a place here. It gives a chance for artists to play in front of a crowd who then tell their pals how great it was. And by the time they come back to Glasgow, they might have been bumped up to a bigger venue."
Take a look back at some of the big acts who made an appearance at Strathclyde Students' Union.