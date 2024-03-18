Tiffany's was a much loved venue in Glasgow city centre which first opened as the Locarno Ballroom in 1926 which was the place to be for dancing in town.

It had previously been known as the Charing Cross Electric Cinema which was the first purpose built cinema in Glasgow which had been designed by architect Alex Duncan.

Several huge names in music also appeared at the Locarno on Sauchiehall Street such as Cream, Otis Reading and The Who amongst others.

The venue was later called Zanzibar in the mid 1980s before reverting back to Tiffany's for a short time before becoming today's Genting Casino.

Here are some of the biggest names who appeared at the venue on Sauchiehall Street.

1 . U2 Having made their debut in Glasgow at Strathclyde University, they returned to the city in October 1981 on their October Tour. They would go on to make two other appearances at the venue with Bono and the band playing tunes such as "New Year's Day", "I Will Follow" and "The Electric Co".

2 . The Specials The Specials made their debut in Glasgow at Tiffany's in November 1979. A month earlier they released their self-titled debut album. On the night, they were accompanied with Madness and The Selecter on the Two Tone tour.

3 . Depeche Mode Depeche Mode made their early Glasgow appearances at Tiffany's on Sauchiehall Street in the early eighties. The bands final appearance at the venue came in September 1983 on their Construction Time Again Tour.